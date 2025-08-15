Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Uniting India Under One Flag

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Telangana has seen overwhelming success, with the national flag hoisted at approximately 14 lakh homes. The initiative, driven by BJP chief N. Ramchander Rao, aims to instill national pride and unity, with substantial participation from all age groups, notably the youth.

Rao, speaking to ANI, emphasized the massive involvement in the campaign. 'The Tricolour was hoisted at around 14 lakh houses in Telangana as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. A significant Tiranga yatra was organized, attracting large numbers of young participants,' Rao stated, underscoring the campaign's role in celebrating unity, pride, and patriotism.

This year marked the fourth edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, linked to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, encouraging citizens nationwide to embrace the Indian national flag. With five lakh volunteers mobilizing, the campaign aims to resonate with people throughout the country, fostering a sense of belonging and national pride.

Culminating in a grand display on August 15, 2025, the initiative saw the national flag prominently displayed across homes, institutions, and public spaces. This consolidated effort brought together ministries, departments, states, Union Territories, and citizens, exemplifying a 'whole-of-society' approach and reaffirming collective national pride.