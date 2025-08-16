Left Menu

Russia and US: New Diplomatic Era Begins

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has developed good, direct contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump following a challenging phase in their bilateral relations. Speaking after discussions in Alaska, Putin expressed Russia's genuine interest in ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anchorage | Updated: 16-08-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 04:36 IST
Russia and US: New Diplomatic Era Begins
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed the establishment of direct communication channels with U.S. President Donald Trump. This development follows a turbulent period between the two nations, marking a pivotal step in international relations.

The announcement came after strategic talks held between the two leaders in Alaska, a neutral ground aimed at fostering mutual understanding and cooperation. The meeting signifies a thawing in relations, opening the path towards collaborative efforts.

Additionally, Putin emphasized Russia's earnest commitment to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, indicating a potential shift in the geopolitical landscape and a move towards peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025