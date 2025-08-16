Nagaland Mourns Governor Ganesan's Passing, Declares State Mourning

Nagaland is mourning the loss of Governor La. Ganesan, who passed away in Chennai. Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio expressed profound sorrow over the governor's demise on August 15, 2025. In his condolence message, Dr. Rio highlighted Governor Ganesan's commitment to unity and development in the state since his appointment on February 11, 2023.

Governor Ganesan, admired for his integrity, wisdom, and leadership, leave behind a legacy of service and courage. His death was confirmed by Dr. Anil BG of Apollo Hospital, Chennai, where Ganesan was admitted on August 8, 2025, due to a catastrophic intracerebral hemorrhage. As Nagaland declares a seven-day mourning period, the state's flags will fly at half-mast.

The nation, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tribute to Ganesan. PM Modi praised him as a devout nationalist dedicated to public welfare. Public homage and final rites for Ganesan are scheduled in Chennai, emphasizing the deep impact of his contributions to Nagaland and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)