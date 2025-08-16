Left Menu

Deluge in Mumbai: Heavy Rains Spark Chaos and Tragedy

Mumbai grapples with severe rainfall, causing waterlogging and poor visibility. The Mumbai Police advised limited travel, while a tragic landslide incident claimed two lives. The city's infrastructure struggles under heavy downpour, disrupting normal life.

Visuals from the Kurla and Chembur area of Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra's bustling capital, is grappling with torrential rains that have brought the city to a standstill. Inundated streets and reduced visibility have been reported across various parts, notably affecting Sion and Dadar's railway services.

The Mumbai Police have urged residents to refrain from non-essential travel, emphasizing safety amidst an Orange Alert for weather conditions. Local authorities, including emergency services, remain vigilant and prepared to assist citizens during this period of adversity.

Tragedy struck when a landslide in Jankalyan Society, Vikhroli, resulted in the deaths of two people and injured two others. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has confirmed the incident, highlighting the potential dangers posed by the severe weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

