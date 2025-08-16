Death of Young Nurse Sparks Tensions: Calls for Central Investigation

A young nurse's death at a nursing home in Singur, Hooghly district, has raised alarms in West Bengal. On Friday, police confirmed that the body is preserved at the Kolkata Police morgue for postmortem. However, no one has been detained, and authorities urge concerned parties to lodge formal complaints.

BJP's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, representing Nandigram, expressed doubts over the local police's handling of the case. The family, informed about the nurse's alleged suicide by the nursing home authority, has drawn support from BJP members demanding a central government hospital postmortem. The family plans to move to the High Court.

The BJP has criticized police actions as protestors were lathi-charged during demonstrations. Family members express disbelief in the state authorities, preferring an impartial investigation. With the backing of North Kolkata BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh, the family intends to pursue legal action to have the postmortem conducted at a facility like AIIMS.