Left Menu

Death of Young Nurse Sparks Tensions: Calls for Central Investigation

The mysterious death of a 24-year-old nurse in Singur has led to demands from her family and BJP leaders for a central government-conducted postmortem. Alleging mishandling by local authorities, protests have erupted, and intentions to move to court for justice have been signaled by the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:31 IST
Death of Young Nurse Sparks Tensions: Calls for Central Investigation
Kolkata Central Police DC Indira Mukherjee (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A young nurse's death at a nursing home in Singur, Hooghly district, has raised alarms in West Bengal. On Friday, police confirmed that the body is preserved at the Kolkata Police morgue for postmortem. However, no one has been detained, and authorities urge concerned parties to lodge formal complaints.

BJP's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, representing Nandigram, expressed doubts over the local police's handling of the case. The family, informed about the nurse's alleged suicide by the nursing home authority, has drawn support from BJP members demanding a central government hospital postmortem. The family plans to move to the High Court.

The BJP has criticized police actions as protestors were lathi-charged during demonstrations. Family members express disbelief in the state authorities, preferring an impartial investigation. With the backing of North Kolkata BJP President Tamoghna Ghosh, the family intends to pursue legal action to have the postmortem conducted at a facility like AIIMS.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025