Tis Hazari Court Acquits Salman Tyagi: Insufficient Evidence Leads to Case Dismissal

The Tis Hazari court has exonerated Salman Tyagi, previously accused of assaulting a Deputy Jail Superintendent at Tihar Jail, due to insufficient evidence presented by the prosecution. The court found multiple inconsistencies in the prosecution's case, including the absence of critical CCTV footage.

Judge Bharti Garg, playing a crucial role in this decision, noted that the FIR was registered with undue delay and appeared potentially fabricated. The court emphasized that the deficiencies in the evidence and lack of prompt reporting created substantial doubt about the allegations against Tyagi.

Advocate Deepak Sharma, representing Tyagi, highlighted inconsistencies and the delay in filing the FIR, contributing to the defense's argument for Tyagi's release. This verdict raises significant questions regarding the procedures followed during the investigation.