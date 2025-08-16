Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations: Bullock Cart Races Debut in Tamil Nadu Village
In Jambulingapuram village, Tamil Nadu, over 500 people celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with inaugural bullock cart races, featuring 19 pairs of riders. The event is set to become an annual highlight. Festivities coincided with traditional temple rituals in Mathura and Vrindavan, emphasizing the cultural significance of this vibrant festival.
In a unique celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, Jambulingapuram village in Tamil Nadu witnessed the debut of bullock cart racing on Saturday. Over 500 villagers gathered to watch 19 pairs of riders participate in the race, which was divided into categories based on the size of the bullocks.
The festival committee announced that the race would become an annual event, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the spectacle. Prizes were awarded to the victorious bullock cart teams, marking the race as a highlight of the village's festivities.
Meanwhile, traditional celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan took place with devotees visiting Lord Krishna temples. Temples, including the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, were elaborately decorated and performed midnight rituals in honor of the deity's birthday.
