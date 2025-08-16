Assam CM Inaugurates Twin Sports Academies and Launches Special Arms License Scheme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two new sports academies in North Guwahati, Kamrup district. One cricket academy, established by the Assam Cricket Association, and a football academy set up by the Guwahati Town Club, marked a significant step in promoting sports in the region.

The Assam government allocated 40 bighas of land in Uttar Fulung for these projects, which will serve as residential facilities offering comprehensive amenities for budding athletes. Sarma highlighted that these academies will focus on nurturing national-level players.

In addition to boosting sports, the Chief Minister launched a special scheme for arms licenses aimed at original inhabitants and indigenous citizens in vulnerable and remote areas. Announced at Lok Sewa Bhawan, the scheme allows for scrutinized licensing based on threat assessments and complies with the Arms Act and Rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)