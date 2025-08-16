Left Menu

Assam CM Inaugurates Twin Sports Academies and Launches Special Arms License Scheme

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opened sports academies for cricket and football in North Guwahati and launched a scheme for arms licenses for vulnerable regions. The academies aim to nurture national-level talent, while the license scheme addresses security needs for indigenous citizens in remote areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates cricket and football academies in North Guwahati (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated two new sports academies in North Guwahati, Kamrup district. One cricket academy, established by the Assam Cricket Association, and a football academy set up by the Guwahati Town Club, marked a significant step in promoting sports in the region.

The Assam government allocated 40 bighas of land in Uttar Fulung for these projects, which will serve as residential facilities offering comprehensive amenities for budding athletes. Sarma highlighted that these academies will focus on nurturing national-level players.

In addition to boosting sports, the Chief Minister launched a special scheme for arms licenses aimed at original inhabitants and indigenous citizens in vulnerable and remote areas. Announced at Lok Sewa Bhawan, the scheme allows for scrutinized licensing based on threat assessments and complies with the Arms Act and Rules.

