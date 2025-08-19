Modi Calls for Unanimous Support in VP Race

In a strategic move ahead of the Vice Presidential elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon all Members of Parliament, including those from the Opposition, to support NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan. This appeal came during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting where Modi introduced Radhakrishnan to attending floor leaders.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared that Radhakrishnan received a warm welcome from NDA MPs, who expressed their gratitude to Modi for his nomination. Modi's appeal for unanimous backing underscores the emphasis on bipartisan support for Radhakrishnan, considered a candidate with an unblemished record.

CP Radhakrishnan's nomination has been widely praised, with supporters highlighting his integrity and commitment to public service. Scheduled to file his nomination on August 20, Radhakrishnan's election is slated for September 9, marking a significant event in the political calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)