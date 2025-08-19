Left Menu

Delhi's Yamuna Rising: No Immediate Flood Threat, Assures CM Gupta

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Yamuna Bazaar, affected by rising Yamuna River. She assures there's no flood risk, as the water is expected to recede soon. Residents provided with food, water, and medical aid. Arrangements made for temporary relocation. Rising water due to open Hathinikund Barrage gates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:12 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Yamuna Bazaar, where residents are witnessing water intrusion from the swelling Yamuna River. Amid heightened concerns, she assured that there is currently no flood-like situation in Delhi and anticipated that the water level would subside within a couple of days.

After evaluating the impacted areas, Gupta stated, "The situation is under control. The water level, peaking near 206 meters this morning, has not surpassed this mark. Normalcy is expected within 48 hours, and essential provisions including food, water, and medical facilities are being supplied to the affected zones."

In a bid to ensure safety, the administration has facilitated temporary accommodations in schools, offering shelter and meals. The Yamuna's surge follows the opening of all 18 gates of the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana due to persistent rainfall, elevating anxiety levels among authorities and residents alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

