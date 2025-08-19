Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh in Turmoil: Political Uproar Over Health Scheme and Monsoon Havoc

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed a dramatic walkout by the BJP as they protested the alleged dismantling of the Himcare health scheme by the Congress government amid heavy monsoon rains causing widespread damage. The opposition claims citizens face dire conditions needing medical care, while infrastructure remains severely battered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:03 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session on Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was rocked by protests as the opposition accused the Congress government of dismantling the crucial Himcare health scheme.

Amid these allegations, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil revealed that the scheme is burdened with pending liabilities worth ₹364 crore. The disruption escalated with BJP MLAs walking out in protest.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh faces another challenge with ongoing monsoon rains causing significant damage, disrupting infrastructure and leaving the state in a vulnerable position as it grapples with road blocks and power outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

