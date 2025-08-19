Himachal Pradesh in Turmoil: Political Uproar Over Health Scheme and Monsoon Havoc

In a heated session on Tuesday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was rocked by protests as the opposition accused the Congress government of dismantling the crucial Himcare health scheme.

Amid these allegations, Health Minister Dhaniram Shandil revealed that the scheme is burdened with pending liabilities worth ₹364 crore. The disruption escalated with BJP MLAs walking out in protest.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh faces another challenge with ongoing monsoon rains causing significant damage, disrupting infrastructure and leaving the state in a vulnerable position as it grapples with road blocks and power outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)