BJP Slams Congress Over Bihar’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused Congress of supporting voter list irregularities during their 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for misleading the public on issues like Pegasus and Rafale. Meanwhile, LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary denounced the opposition's claims against the Election Commission.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the party supports keeping infiltrators and deceased individuals on voter lists during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. In a pointed critique, Prasad accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misleading the public on contentious issues such as Pegasus and Rafale deals.

In a statement to ANI, Prasad questioned the motives of the Congress, asking, "What do they want- that infiltrators be made voters? That those who have died be kept as voters?" He also challenged Gandhi's stance on Pegasus, noting that while the Supreme Court asked for phone submissions for investigation, Gandhi failed to comply, and his claims on Rafale led to an apology.

LJP (Ramvilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary also criticized the opposition, arguing that their campaign would not benefit their political alliance. She emphasized that the Bihar electorate prioritizes development, dismissing opposition claims against the Election Commission as unfounded and detrimental to the constitutional body's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

