Controversy Surrounds Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Case

A special MP/MLA court in Lucknow is currently addressing serious accusations against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his citizenship status. The hearing, which transpired on Tuesday, drew arguments from complainant S Vignesh Shishir.

Shishir asserted that Gandhi possesses dual citizenship, which purportedly invalidates his position as a Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli. The accusations encompass various violations under several Indian laws, including the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Passport Act.

Originally lodged in Rae Bareli, the case has been repositioned to Lucknow following the complainant's concerns for his safety. The special judge, Alok Verma, is overseeing proceedings that will advance to the next session on Wednesday.

