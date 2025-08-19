BJP Accuses Congress of Spreading Misinformation During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Amid the ongoing political heat in Bihar, BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress's Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disseminating falsehoods during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Ravi condemned Gandhi's claims of voter theft and alleged EVM fraud as unfounded.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress's stance on the voter list, accusing the party of advocating for the inclusion of ineligible individuals, such as infiltrators and the deceased. Prasad also questioned Gandhi's past actions, highlighting his unwillingness to cooperate in investigations on matters like Pegasus and Rafale.

Adding to the chorus, LJP (Ramvilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary dismissed the effectiveness of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', asserting that the campaign would fail to sway Bihar's electorate. The 16-day event, aimed at protesting against alleged voter list irregularities, began on Sunday and will span over 1,300 km, concluding in Patna on September 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)