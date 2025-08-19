Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Spreading Misinformation During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

BJP leaders CT Ravi and Ravi Shankar Prasad have accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of spreading misinformation and making false allegations about voter theft during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. They criticized the party for questioning EVM integrity and its stance on the voter list issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:15 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Spreading Misinformation During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing political heat in Bihar, BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress's Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disseminating falsehoods during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Ravi condemned Gandhi's claims of voter theft and alleged EVM fraud as unfounded.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress's stance on the voter list, accusing the party of advocating for the inclusion of ineligible individuals, such as infiltrators and the deceased. Prasad also questioned Gandhi's past actions, highlighting his unwillingness to cooperate in investigations on matters like Pegasus and Rafale.

Adding to the chorus, LJP (Ramvilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary dismissed the effectiveness of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', asserting that the campaign would fail to sway Bihar's electorate. The 16-day event, aimed at protesting against alleged voter list irregularities, began on Sunday and will span over 1,300 km, concluding in Patna on September 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025