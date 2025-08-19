BJP Accuses Congress of Spreading Misinformation During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
BJP leaders CT Ravi and Ravi Shankar Prasad have accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of spreading misinformation and making false allegations about voter theft during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. They criticized the party for questioning EVM integrity and its stance on the voter list issues.
- Country:
- India
Amid the ongoing political heat in Bihar, BJP leader CT Ravi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress's Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disseminating falsehoods during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. Ravi condemned Gandhi's claims of voter theft and alleged EVM fraud as unfounded.
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress's stance on the voter list, accusing the party of advocating for the inclusion of ineligible individuals, such as infiltrators and the deceased. Prasad also questioned Gandhi's past actions, highlighting his unwillingness to cooperate in investigations on matters like Pegasus and Rafale.
Adding to the chorus, LJP (Ramvilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary dismissed the effectiveness of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', asserting that the campaign would fail to sway Bihar's electorate. The 16-day event, aimed at protesting against alleged voter list irregularities, began on Sunday and will span over 1,300 km, concluding in Patna on September 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Opposition's Election Fraud Claims
Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra: A Fight Against 'Vote Chori'
Rahul Gandhi Launches 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar to Defend Electoral Rights
In entire country, assembly and Lok Sabha polls being 'stolen': Rahul Gandhi at 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' launch.
BJP Slams Congress Over Bihar’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’