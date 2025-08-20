Left Menu

Five Firms March Towards IPO Success with SEBI Nod

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SEBI has given the green light to five firms, including Innovatiview India and hospital chain operator Park Medi World, for initial public offerings (IPOs). This approval marks a significant development in the already bustling Indian IPO market.

Innovatiview India's IPO will be fully an Offer-For-Sale (OFS), with proceeds directed to the selling shareholders, while Park Medi World plans to raise Rs 1,260 crore through a mix of fresh shares and an OFS.

Meanwhile, Runwal Enterprises, Jinkushal Industries, and Advance Agrolife Ltd also secured SEBI's observation, paving the way for their public issues and joining the wave of active listings predicted to continue in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

