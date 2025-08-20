Uttar Pradesh's Drive for 100% Farmer Registration Gains Momentum

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to launch a statewide campaign starting September 16, aiming for complete farmer registration.

Instructed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, district magistrates are tasked with daily progress monitoring in preparation for the initiative aimed at registering over 2.88 crore farmers.

Emphasis is being placed on top-performing districts such as Bijnor and Hardoi, with efforts to ensure all regions achieve full registration ahead of the next installment of the PM-Kisan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)