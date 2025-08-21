Golden Horizon: Gold Prices Set to Soar to $3,600 by December

Gold prices could climb to USD 3,600 per ounce in global markets by December, driven by global economic headwinds, geopolitical risks, and strong investment demand, according to Ventura Securities.

In its latest outlook, Ventura Securities predicts Comex gold futures to potentially hit USD 3,600 per ounce by year-end, following an all-time high of USD 3,534.10 on August 7.

On the domestic front, October gold futures achieved a record high of Rs 1,02,250 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange on August 8. Ventura highlights that gold retains upside potential amid increased volatility, weakened US growth, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)