Golden Horizon: Gold Prices Set to Soar to $3,600 by December

Gold prices are forecasted to rise to $3,600 per ounce by December, fueled by economic challenges, geopolitical risks, and strong investment demand. Ventura Securities predicts that Comex gold futures might reach this level following a previous peak in August. Domestic gold investment trends mirror global patterns, with a notable shift toward digital investment avenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gold prices could climb to USD 3,600 per ounce in global markets by December, driven by global economic headwinds, geopolitical risks, and strong investment demand, according to Ventura Securities.

In its latest outlook, Ventura Securities predicts Comex gold futures to potentially hit USD 3,600 per ounce by year-end, following an all-time high of USD 3,534.10 on August 7.

On the domestic front, October gold futures achieved a record high of Rs 1,02,250 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange on August 8. Ventura highlights that gold retains upside potential amid increased volatility, weakened US growth, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

