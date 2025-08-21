Controversial Bill Sparks Allegations of Political Manipulation
The bill proposing the removal of ministers facing serious charges has stirred a political storm, with Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat and RSP MP N K Premachandran criticizing it as a tool for political manipulation. They argue it undermines democratic principles and threatens non-BJP state governments.
On Thursday, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat voiced strong opposition to a government bill aiming to remove ministers, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, who are held on serious criminal charges. He labeled the bill as 'Sarkar Chori,' accusing the government of crafting a political weapon, particularly targeting opposition strongholds.
Bhagat argued that the bill, alongside alleged 'Vote Chori' through the Election Commission, is strategically timed to intimidate opposition during Rahul Gandhi's campaign events in states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, RSP MP N K Premachandran echoed these concerns, describing the bill as 'draconian' and contrary to the federal principles enshrined in the Constitution.
Premachandran warned that the legislation poses a threat to democratic and federal stability, claiming it could destabilize non-BJP-led state governments. These reactions came as Amit Shah introduced the controversial Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, aiming to enforce stricter removal protocols for detained ministers facing serious allegations.
