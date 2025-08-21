Trapped in Unrealistic Expectations
A woman has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of harassment for dowry and unrealistic demands to maintain a figure like actress Nora Fatehi. The complaint details mental torture, physical assault, body-shaming, and a forced miscarriage.
A woman has filed a police complaint in which she accuses her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to harassment and mental torture over dowry, with demands to emulate Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi's figure, officials confirmed.
The complaint also includes allegations of being forced to take an abortion pill resulting in miscarriage, coupled with claims of body-shaming, physical assault, and food deprivation from her husband, a physical education teacher.
Assistant Commissioner Saloni Agarwal confirmed that an FIR has been registered and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, actress Taapsee Pannu commented on society's perception of beauty, emphasizing internal well-being over physical appearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
