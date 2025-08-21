Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bold Stand Against 'Vote Theft' Sparks Bihar Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alongside RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, targeting alleged vote manipulation. The campaign aims to challenge the BJP and Election Commission, alleging vote theft. Covering 1,300 km across 20 districts, it highlights irregularities ahead of state elections.

Updated: 21-08-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:30 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery statement on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling government of manipulating votes to benefit industrial magnates Adani and Ambani. Addressing supporters at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Munger, Gandhi vowed to combat attempts at 'vote theft' in Bihar.

Gandhi emphasized that the Congress party is determined to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from stealing votes, a central theme of the ongoing campaign. He accused Prime Minister Modi, BJP, and the Election Commission of systemic electoral manipulation, claiming to possess evidence to thwart such efforts in Bihar.

Earlier, Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spearheaded the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Lakhisarai to protest the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Spanning 1,300 km and 20 districts, the 16-day yatra raises awareness about alleged voting irregularities before the state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

