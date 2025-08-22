Left Menu

Defensive DMK Denies Secret BJP Alliance Amidst Vijay's Bold Accusations

In a heated exchange, DMK leader TKS Elangovan dismissed actor-turned-politician Vijay's assertion of a secret alliance with BJP, critiquing Vijay's lack of political understanding. While Vijay accuses DMK of covert BJP ties, Elangovan rebuffs, highlighting challenges faced by the DMK government, including funding shortfalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:34 IST
Defensive DMK Denies Secret BJP Alliance Amidst Vijay's Bold Accusations
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, TKS Elangovan, has fiercely refuted claims made by actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, Vijay, suggesting a clandestine alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Elangovan dismissed the actor's comments as naive, asserting that Vijay lacks a comprehensive understanding of the political and economic hurdles currently confronting the DMK government, particularly in regard to dwindling funds post-GST implementation.

Commenting further, Elangovan criticized the BJP's strategies at the central level, accusing them of diverting industries intended for Tamil Nadu to other states. He remarked on Vijay's limited perspective, implying that the actor's focus is predominantly on the film industry rather than broader manufacturing developments within the region.

This back-and-forth follows a public rally by Vijay in Madurai, where he lambasted the DMK for allegedly maintaining deceptive communications with the BJP. Vijay is positioning his party, TVK, as a significant third force in Tamil Nadu politics, challenging both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025