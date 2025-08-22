Defensive DMK Denies Secret BJP Alliance Amidst Vijay's Bold Accusations

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader, TKS Elangovan, has fiercely refuted claims made by actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, Vijay, suggesting a clandestine alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Elangovan dismissed the actor's comments as naive, asserting that Vijay lacks a comprehensive understanding of the political and economic hurdles currently confronting the DMK government, particularly in regard to dwindling funds post-GST implementation.

Commenting further, Elangovan criticized the BJP's strategies at the central level, accusing them of diverting industries intended for Tamil Nadu to other states. He remarked on Vijay's limited perspective, implying that the actor's focus is predominantly on the film industry rather than broader manufacturing developments within the region.

This back-and-forth follows a public rally by Vijay in Madurai, where he lambasted the DMK for allegedly maintaining deceptive communications with the BJP. Vijay is positioning his party, TVK, as a significant third force in Tamil Nadu politics, challenging both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)