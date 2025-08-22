Left Menu

Heroic Act Rewarded: Minister Gifts New Tractor to Brave Young Rescuer

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gifted a new tractor to Giriraj, a young man from flood-hit Lilwara village, after his vehicle was damaged during a rescue mission. Scindia praised Giriraj's bravery, calling him an inspiration, and delivered the tractor within 12 hours of learning about the incident.

Updated: 22-08-2025 13:52 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with Giriraj (Photo / X @JM_Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture recognizing extraordinary bravery, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia provided a new tractor to Giriraj from Lilwara village in flood-stricken Shivpuri district. The young man's original tractor was damaged while he rescued villagers trapped in floodwaters, risking his life during the mission.

Minister Scindia visited his constituency to assess relief efforts on August 21. Upon learning about Giriraj's courageous actions, he commended the young hero and promised to replace the destroyed tractor. True to his word, Scindia delivered a new tractor the next morning.

During a gathering in Lilwara, Scindia publicly honored Giriraj, embodying his selfless spirit as a role model for society. He further emphasized on social media that Giriraj's bravery serves as a true inspiration for public service, fulfilling the promise made to replace Giriraj's damaged tractor within 12 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

