Heroic Act Rewarded: Minister Gifts New Tractor to Brave Young Rescuer

In a gesture recognizing extraordinary bravery, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia provided a new tractor to Giriraj from Lilwara village in flood-stricken Shivpuri district. The young man's original tractor was damaged while he rescued villagers trapped in floodwaters, risking his life during the mission.

Minister Scindia visited his constituency to assess relief efforts on August 21. Upon learning about Giriraj's courageous actions, he commended the young hero and promised to replace the destroyed tractor. True to his word, Scindia delivered a new tractor the next morning.

During a gathering in Lilwara, Scindia publicly honored Giriraj, embodying his selfless spirit as a role model for society. He further emphasized on social media that Giriraj's bravery serves as a true inspiration for public service, fulfilling the promise made to replace Giriraj's damaged tractor within 12 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)