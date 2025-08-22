Tata AIA's Sampoorna Raksha Promise: A Lifeline for Indian Families

Mumbai, August 21, 2025: Tata AIA Life Insurance introduces Sampoorna Raksha Promise, a comprehensive life insurance plan designed to provide financial security for families. With a range of features, this plan ensures peace of mind for policyholders seeking to protect their loved ones' future with consistent and reliable coverage.

The standout features of the plan include comprehensive life coverage, terminal illness benefits, and family income support. Furthermore, the plan offers flexible premium options, instant claim payouts, and preferential rates for women. This flexibility allows policyholders to align the plan with different life stages and unforeseen circumstances.

Sampoorna Raksha Promise stands out by offering coverage up to 100 years of age and includes options like Life Promise, Life Promise Plus, Joint Life Promise, and Joint Life Promise Plus. Targeted enhancements like terminal illness benefits, milestone discounts, and digital purchase savings make it an attractive choice for modern Indian families.

