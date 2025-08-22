Left Menu

Tata AIA's Sampoorna Raksha Promise: A Lifeline for Indian Families

Tata AIA's Sampoorna Raksha Promise offers a comprehensive life insurance solution to secure the future of individuals and their families. With features like terminal illness cover, family income benefit, and flexible premium options, the plan is designed to provide peace of mind and long-term financial protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:25 IST
Tata AIA's Sampoorna Raksha Promise: A Lifeline for Indian Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, August 21, 2025: Tata AIA Life Insurance introduces Sampoorna Raksha Promise, a comprehensive life insurance plan designed to provide financial security for families. With a range of features, this plan ensures peace of mind for policyholders seeking to protect their loved ones' future with consistent and reliable coverage.

The standout features of the plan include comprehensive life coverage, terminal illness benefits, and family income support. Furthermore, the plan offers flexible premium options, instant claim payouts, and preferential rates for women. This flexibility allows policyholders to align the plan with different life stages and unforeseen circumstances.

Sampoorna Raksha Promise stands out by offering coverage up to 100 years of age and includes options like Life Promise, Life Promise Plus, Joint Life Promise, and Joint Life Promise Plus. Targeted enhancements like terminal illness benefits, milestone discounts, and digital purchase savings make it an attractive choice for modern Indian families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025