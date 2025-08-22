Left Menu

ISRO's Quantum Leap: From No Satellites to Global Space Pioneer

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan hailed India's remarkable progress in space technology at the National Meet 2025, emphasizing the critical role of space applications for grassroots benefits. Highlighting milestones like the world's costliest satellite, India's 100th rocket launch, and Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission, Narayanan underscored continuous improvement and private sector collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:23 IST
ISRO's Quantum Leap: From No Satellites to Global Space Pioneer
ISRO Chairman V Narayanan (Photo/ISRO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan marked a significant moment at the National Meet 2025, describing it as a crucial step for deepening space applications that would impact citizens at the grassroots level. Narayanan emphasized the plethora of 55 space applications, highlighting their pivotal role in ensuring national safety and security.

Reflecting on India's extraordinary progress over the decades, Narayanan recounted the country's journey from having no satellite technology five decades ago to launching NISAR, the world's costliest satellite, with its own rocket. ISRO's achievements in 2025 were notable, including India's 100th rocket launch and successful international collaborations in space missions.

Narayanan stressed the necessity of ongoing advancements to enhance operational applications, focusing on making them more accurate and responsive. He called for leveraging private sector resources and anticipates contributing to a developed nation vision, Viksit Bharat 2047, before India marks a century of independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025