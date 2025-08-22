ISRO's Quantum Leap: From No Satellites to Global Space Pioneer

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan marked a significant moment at the National Meet 2025, describing it as a crucial step for deepening space applications that would impact citizens at the grassroots level. Narayanan emphasized the plethora of 55 space applications, highlighting their pivotal role in ensuring national safety and security.

Reflecting on India's extraordinary progress over the decades, Narayanan recounted the country's journey from having no satellite technology five decades ago to launching NISAR, the world's costliest satellite, with its own rocket. ISRO's achievements in 2025 were notable, including India's 100th rocket launch and successful international collaborations in space missions.

Narayanan stressed the necessity of ongoing advancements to enhance operational applications, focusing on making them more accurate and responsive. He called for leveraging private sector resources and anticipates contributing to a developed nation vision, Viksit Bharat 2047, before India marks a century of independence.

