RBI's Central Board Evaluates Global Economic Challenges

The central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) convened on Friday to examine the prevailing global and domestic economic conditions amidst rising geopolitical and financial market challenges.

During its 618th meeting, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, the board discussed numerous concerns and outlined strategic directions.

The board also confirmed the appointment of Executive Director Indranil Bhattacharyya to the Monetary Policy Committee and evaluated the performance of select RBI departments and central board committees.

