CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: Railway Clerk and Mining Manager Arrested

In a decisive move against corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Parcel Clerk at Rourkela Railway Station for allegedly taking a bribe to prioritize freight bookings. The case was registered on August 21, 2025, after the accused demanded a Rs 8,000 bribe.

Upon reaching a settlement, the clerk agreed to accept Rs 8,000 but was caught with Rs 7,200 in a CBI trap on the same day. The accused is in custody and further investigations are ongoing.

In Jharsuguda district, a Sub-area Manager of Hirakud Bundia Mines, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was arrested on August 20 for taking a Rs 20,000 bribe tied to a departmental enquiry. The CBI caught both him and an accomplice red-handed after accepting the initial installment of the demanded bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)