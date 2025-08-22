CBI Cracks Down on Bribery: Railway Clerk and Mining Manager Arrested
The Central Bureau of Investigation apprehended a railway parcel clerk and a mining sub-area manager for bribery. The clerk accepted Rs 7,200 for freight priority, while the manager took Rs 20,000 related to a departmental enquiry. Both were caught in CBI traps set on August 20 and 21, 2025.
In a decisive move against corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Parcel Clerk at Rourkela Railway Station for allegedly taking a bribe to prioritize freight bookings. The case was registered on August 21, 2025, after the accused demanded a Rs 8,000 bribe.
Upon reaching a settlement, the clerk agreed to accept Rs 8,000 but was caught with Rs 7,200 in a CBI trap on the same day. The accused is in custody and further investigations are ongoing.
In Jharsuguda district, a Sub-area Manager of Hirakud Bundia Mines, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was arrested on August 20 for taking a Rs 20,000 bribe tied to a departmental enquiry. The CBI caught both him and an accomplice red-handed after accepting the initial installment of the demanded bribe.
