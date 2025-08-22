On India's 79th Independence Day, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder-Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU), issued a firm warning to the United States regarding its recent 50 percent tariff increase on Indian goods. Mittal announced that unless the tariffs are rescinded by August 27, all American soft drink and beverage companies would face a ban from the LPU campus.

Mittal, in an open letter to US President Donald Trump dated August 7, criticized the tariff hikes as 'unfair' and urged a return to constructive dialogue. He highlighted the potential repercussions if the 146 crore Indians were to implement a strategic restriction on US businesses, a remark that has sparked discussions among various youth organizations and educational institutions.

Reaffirming the importance of diplomatic cooperation over coercion, Mittal underscored India's role as a significant global economic player, unwilling to be subjected to punitive measures for its trading relationships, including those with Russia. He stated, pointing to recent US-Russia interactions, that the imbalance of trade strongly impacts the US, urging world leaders to move beyond 'zero-sum tactics' for peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)