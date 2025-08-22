Uttarakhand's Major Boost: Doctors Receive Financial Benefits

In a significant move, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has afforded substantial financial benefits to the state's doctors. On Friday, he confirmed that medical officers belonging to the Provincial Medical Services cadre would receive the Special Duty Accelerated Career Progression (SD ACP) benefit. This development is seen as a major boost for the healthcare sector.

Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar backed this initiative by releasing an official directive. According to CM Dhami, these benefits aim to fortify the resolve of doctors working under challenging conditions from rural terrains to mountainous regions. He emphasized that financial strengthening would enhance their dedication to state health services.

The directive covers a comprehensive structure for the 196 available posts: 70 in Level 11 with a grade pay of Rs 5400, 56 in Level 12 at Rs 6600, and two sub-divisions in Level 13 with 27 and 43 posts offering Rs 7600 and Rs 8700, respectively. This step is poised to bolster the province's medical staff and public health service quality.