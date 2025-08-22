Euphoria on Wall Street: Powell's Rate-Cut Hints Ignite Market Rally

Wall Street's major indexes surged on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the potential for an interest-rate cut in his anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium speech. Powell emphasized the importance of jobs and inflation data expected by the Fed's meeting on September 16-17.

Investors are optimistic, interpreting Powell's remarks as a dovish shift to support the weakening job market. This sentiment fueled a sharp rise, with a 90% probability now placed on a September rate cut. By early afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to an all-time high, alongside significant gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

The rate-sensitive Russell 2000 Index also soared, with consumer discretionary stocks leading the charge. Despite recent market turbulence, buoyant earnings, easing trade tensions, and expectations of rate cuts have driven a market rebound, although some concerns remain regarding tariffs and broader economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)