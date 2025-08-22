Left Menu

Euphoria on Wall Street: Powell's Rate-Cut Hints Ignite Market Rally

Wall Street saw a rally following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments suggesting a potential interest-rate cut. Investors now largely anticipate a cut in September. The optimistic response propelled major indexes like the Dow and Nasdaq to new highs, driven by gains across sectors, especially in consumer discretionary and semiconductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:51 IST
Euphoria on Wall Street: Powell's Rate-Cut Hints Ignite Market Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes surged on Friday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the potential for an interest-rate cut in his anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium speech. Powell emphasized the importance of jobs and inflation data expected by the Fed's meeting on September 16-17.

Investors are optimistic, interpreting Powell's remarks as a dovish shift to support the weakening job market. This sentiment fueled a sharp rise, with a 90% probability now placed on a September rate cut. By early afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed to an all-time high, alongside significant gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

The rate-sensitive Russell 2000 Index also soared, with consumer discretionary stocks leading the charge. Despite recent market turbulence, buoyant earnings, easing trade tensions, and expectations of rate cuts have driven a market rebound, although some concerns remain regarding tariffs and broader economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China

Formula E Revving Up for Major Expansion in China

 Global
2
Trump Targets Furniture Imports with Major Tariff Initiative

Trump Targets Furniture Imports with Major Tariff Initiative

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Project Amid Security Concerns

Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Project Amid Security Concerns

 Global
4
Brazil Rejects Hotel Subsidy Plan Ahead of UN Climate Summit

Brazil Rejects Hotel Subsidy Plan Ahead of UN Climate Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025