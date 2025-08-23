Menendez Brothers Denied Parole

Lyle Menendez, who has spent 35 years in prison with his brother Erik for the infamous 1989 murders of their parents, was denied parole. The denial came a day after Erik received a similar decision.

The parole ruling was delivered by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. This agency oversees the state Board of Parole Hearings, which conducted the nearly 12-hour proceeding.

The Menendez brothers' case has remained a subject of public and media attention due to its dramatic and sensational nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)