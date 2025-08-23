Left Menu

India's Space Ambitions Soar as PM Modi Celebrates National Space Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated National Space Day, highlighting India's achievements like Chandrayaan-3's historic moon landing. He applauded the youth's growing interest in space sciences, emphasized the importance of innovation, and recognized India's emerging leadership in the space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's remarkable achievements in the space sector during his virtual address at the National Space Day program in New Delhi. He recalled the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission, emphasizing India as the first country to reach the lunar south pole.

Modi praised the accomplishments of Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, who raised the tricolour on the International Space Station as part of the AX-4 mission, symbolizing India's growing prowess in space exploration. Modi noted that India is now the fourth country capable of space docking and undocking.

The Prime Minister also highlighted progress in technologies like semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion. He urged young Indians to join the astronaut pool, stressing that continuous reforms have propelled India in space exploration and innovations. Modi emphasized the theme of 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan' for National Space Day 2025, reflecting confidence in both past and future milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

