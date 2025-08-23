Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Adjourns Hearing in Land-For-Job Scam Amid Lawyers' Strike

The Rouse Avenue court has postponed the hearing regarding Rabri Devi's charge framing in the land-for-job scam due to a lawyers' strike. The court is set to reconvene on Monday. The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged over 100 individuals, including political figures, alleging corruption in recruitment for land exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has decided to adjourn the hearing related to Rabri Devi's charge framing in the ongoing land-for-job scam case due to an ongoing lawyers' strike. The court was previously scheduled to record arguments on charges against her, but the session will now resume on Monday, as per Special Judge Vishal Gogne's decision.

Advocate Akhilesh Singh Rawat informed the court about the strike, requesting a new date since senior counsel were unavailable. A representative from the Rouse Avenue Bar Association also appealed for the adjournment, emphasizing the need for court cooperation during the strike.

Originally, the court refused to delay the proceedings but has now agreed to the postponement. The case, investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, involves allegations against more than 100 individuals, including former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and others, for exchanging land for jobs. The agency has already concluded its arguments for framing the charges.

