Left Menu

Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

Sebi proposed a new framework for the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash market, starting with highly liquid derivative stocks. The aim is to reduce volatility, improve fairness, and facilitate trades for large and passive investors. Public comments are sought until September 12 on this proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:48 IST
Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a proposal for a revamped Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash market. Targeting highly liquid derivative stocks initially, the plan is expected to foster reduced volatility and greater trade fairness, subsequently benefiting large and passive investors.

Under the consultation paper, CAS would initially apply to derivative segment stocks with ample liquidity, eventually extending to other stocks based on feedback and experience. Sebi purports that CAS offers a more stable closing price compared to the existing Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) method.

Feedback is being sought until September 12, with the regulator's Secondary Market Advisory Committee already aligning with some proposed changes. Sebi's move towards CAS hints at a future where equity trading is more transparent, fair, and accessible for institutional investors.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025