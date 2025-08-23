Sebi's New Closing Auction Session Proposal Aims to Revolutionize Equity Cash Market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a proposal for a revamped Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash market. Targeting highly liquid derivative stocks initially, the plan is expected to foster reduced volatility and greater trade fairness, subsequently benefiting large and passive investors.

Under the consultation paper, CAS would initially apply to derivative segment stocks with ample liquidity, eventually extending to other stocks based on feedback and experience. Sebi purports that CAS offers a more stable closing price compared to the existing Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) method.

Feedback is being sought until September 12, with the regulator's Secondary Market Advisory Committee already aligning with some proposed changes. Sebi's move towards CAS hints at a future where equity trading is more transparent, fair, and accessible for institutional investors.