Residents Voice Concerns Over Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive in Delhi

Residents in Delhi's Saket area have expressed concerns over the Supreme Court's recent directive regarding stray dogs, issued last Friday. While the order stipulates that only aggressive or rabies-infected stray dogs should be confined and the rest released post-immunization, locals argue it falls short of ensuring public safety.

Residents question how authorities will assess canine aggression and criticize the order for not addressing on-the-ground realities, citing ongoing reports of stray dogs attacking vulnerable individuals. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the implementation of designated feeding zones for these animals.

Though some praise the ruling as balanced, recognizing the rights of stray dogs as societal members, others insist on a governmental roadmap to safeguard both people and animals. The court emphasized that only rabies-infected or aggressive dogs will remain confined, maintaining that others should be released post-sterilization and immunization.