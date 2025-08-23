Left Menu

India's Space Odyssey: A Golden Era of Exploration

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla highlights India's thriving space program during National Space Day, stating the world’s anticipation for Indian missions. With ambitious projects like Gaganyaan and Bharat Space Station, Shukla emphasizes the collective effort needed to realize India’s cosmic dreams. Enthusiasm is not confined to India, but globally felt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:40 IST
India's Space Odyssey: A Golden Era of Exploration
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during the National Space Day event (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the National Space Day event, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla heralded what he called a "golden period" for India in space exploration. In his keynote address, Shukla noted the global fascination with India's space programs, noting particular interest from Japanese and European Space Agencies.

"This worldwide excitement marks a golden era for our nation," Shukla said, pinpointing ambitious projects like India's Gaganyaan Mission and Bharat Space Station as major cornerstones of the country's space agenda. He stressed the importance of national resources and collective enthusiasm to achieve these ambitious goals.

During the event, Shukla also inaugurated the Aryabhatta Gallery at the Nehru Planetarium. He inspired the audience to embrace curiosity and passion for space, underscoring this crucial period in India's space journey. "We must all collaborate to turn our ambitious dreams into reality," Shukla conveyed to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025