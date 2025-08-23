India's Space Odyssey: A Golden Era of Exploration

At the National Space Day event, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla heralded what he called a "golden period" for India in space exploration. In his keynote address, Shukla noted the global fascination with India's space programs, noting particular interest from Japanese and European Space Agencies.

"This worldwide excitement marks a golden era for our nation," Shukla said, pinpointing ambitious projects like India's Gaganyaan Mission and Bharat Space Station as major cornerstones of the country's space agenda. He stressed the importance of national resources and collective enthusiasm to achieve these ambitious goals.

During the event, Shukla also inaugurated the Aryabhatta Gallery at the Nehru Planetarium. He inspired the audience to embrace curiosity and passion for space, underscoring this crucial period in India's space journey. "We must all collaborate to turn our ambitious dreams into reality," Shukla conveyed to ANI.

