Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

A Mumbai resident claims his life savings, totaling nearly Rs 13 crore, were wiped out due to an elaborate online gaming fraud. This massive scam, now under investigation by the Mumbai Cyber Police and Enforcement Directorate (ED), began during the COVID-19 pandemic with an initial investment of Rs 500 in a gaming app.

The victim, speaking to ANI, detailed how the deceitful platforms operated under various names, creating significant confusion among users. He reported losses that may be part of a scheme involving over Rs 15,000 crore worth of transactions. The man recounted receiving an advertisement in 2021, which led him to multiple, indistinguishable gaming platforms.

Despite promises of profit-sharing bonuses, the man said, he never received any. After partial withdrawals, his account was blocked, and repeated Know Your Customer (KYC) requests were made. He has filed an FIR and is seeking government intervention for financial restitution as authorities continue their probe into this widespread fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)