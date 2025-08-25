Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Criticizes TN CM's Bihar Visit, Emphasizes 'Yatra to End Unemployment'

Prashant Kishor questioned the effectiveness of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to Bihar, urging focus on state-specific issues. He criticized political rallies and advocated for initiatives addressing unemployment. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav praised the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' for exposing alleged voter list irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 09:02 IST
Prashant Kishor Criticizes TN CM's Bihar Visit, Emphasizes 'Yatra to End Unemployment'
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor openly questioned the potential impact of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's forthcoming visit to Bihar, casting doubt on its ability to address the state's pressing issues. Kishor emphasized that solutions must come from within, rather than from visiting leaders from other regions.

Addressing reporters, Kishor said, "If the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is coming to Bihar, will that really improve the state's condition? Discussions about Bihar's issues should be held within its borders. It doesn't matter whether it's the leader from Tamil Nadu or Karnataka; it won't make a difference." He also criticized the INDIA alliance's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and underscored the need for a 'Yatra to End Unemployment'.

Kishor argued that political rallies are ineffective and called for concrete answers on employment and migration for the state's youth. "Bihar requires only one yatra, the 'Yatra to End Unemployment'," he said, highlighting the inadequacy of what he termed "useless yatras". Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav described the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' as a breakthrough, claiming it has revealed the 'reality' of the BJP and Election Commission.

The 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, seeks to address alleged voter list irregularities, which opposition leaders call a case of 'vote theft'. Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is set to finish in Patna on September 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

