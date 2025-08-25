Triumphant Homecoming: Space Hero Celebrated in Lucknow

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, only the second Indian to journey into space, received a hero's welcome as he returned to his hometown of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. His arrival sparked a wave of excitement among local students, who greeted him with cheers and tricolour flags during a road show.

Earlier in the day, Shukla was warmly received at Lucknow airport by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. The Deputy CM announced an official event organized by the Uttar Pradesh government to honor the outstanding achievements of Group Captain Shukla.

Deputy CM Pathak lauded Shukla's contributions and expressed pride in welcoming 'Lucknow's son' home after the NASA Axiom-4 mission. Families, including Shukla's, eagerly anticipated his return, marking a significant occasion as he stepped back onto Indian soil after completing his mission in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)