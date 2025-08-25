Left Menu

Triumphant Homecoming: Space Hero Celebrated in Lucknow

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian astronaut, received an enthusiastic welcome in Lucknow following his return from NASA's Axiom-4 mission. The Deputy CM and local community honored him, reflecting their immense pride and inspiration drawn from his achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:28 IST
Triumphant Homecoming: Space Hero Celebrated in Lucknow
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, only the second Indian to journey into space, received a hero's welcome as he returned to his hometown of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. His arrival sparked a wave of excitement among local students, who greeted him with cheers and tricolour flags during a road show.

Earlier in the day, Shukla was warmly received at Lucknow airport by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. The Deputy CM announced an official event organized by the Uttar Pradesh government to honor the outstanding achievements of Group Captain Shukla.

Deputy CM Pathak lauded Shukla's contributions and expressed pride in welcoming 'Lucknow's son' home after the NASA Axiom-4 mission. Families, including Shukla's, eagerly anticipated his return, marking a significant occasion as he stepped back onto Indian soil after completing his mission in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

 India
2
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

 Japan
3
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
4
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025