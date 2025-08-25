Constitutional Reforms Spark Heated Debate in Parliament

In the midst of heated parliamentary debates, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, stood by the contentious Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025. Speaking to ANI, Meghwal asserted that the bill is a pivotal stride towards enhancing governance, ensuring that ministers imprisoned for over 30 days on serious charges are swiftly removed from office.

Meghwal emphasized the necessity of such reforms proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah, especially when officials face a jail term exceeding five years. Despite the backlash from the Opposition, who labeled the bill as unconstitutional, Meghwal underscored that the public's demand for accountability in governance makes this amendment crucial.

Opposition parties raised concerns that the amendment could be misused for political vendettas, but Meghwal countered, urging them to engage in the Joint Parliamentary Committee's scrutiny process, rather than dismissing reforms outright. Accompanying the debate, Home Minister Amit Shah confronted the Opposition's protests, questioning the feasibility of leaders governing from jail and reaffirming the BJP's stance against such governance anomalies.