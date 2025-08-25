Sharpshooters Arrested: Unraveling the Gunfire Attack on YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Residence

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi police on Monday apprehended two sharpshooters associated with the Neeraj Faridpuria-Himanshu gang in relation to the gunfire incident at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence on August 17. The arrested individuals have been identified as Gaurav Singh, also known as Nikka, aged 22, and Aditya Tiwari, aged 19, both residents of Faridabad. Authorities have recovered a pistol, four live cartridges, and a mobile phone from their possession.

According to the police, the suspects attempted to escape towards the Indo-Nepal border before receiving orders from their gang leader to return for another assignment in Delhi. This development comes after Faridabad's Crime Branch had earlier apprehended Ishant, alias Ishu Gandhi, involved in the same case. The arrest followed a tense encounter where Ishant allegedly fired multiple rounds at the police, resulting in his injury and subsequent hospitalization.

This operation highlights law enforcement's ongoing battle against organized crime in the region. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of August 17, shook YouTuber and actor Elvish Yadav's family as more than 15 bullets were fired at their Gurugram home. Elvish's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, expressed their fears and recounted the chilling details, while also revealing that Elvish spends most of his time away due to work commitments. The family remains on edge as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)