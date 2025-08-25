Left Menu

Tragic Leap: 21-Year-Old Dives Off Bridge Amid Family Call

A 21-year-old man's desperate leap off the Yamuna bridge during a video call with his sister prompts a massive overnight search by authorities. The man, battling depression after a breakup, left behind a motorcycle and phone, as family and rescuers await any sign from the river waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old man allegedly jumped off the Yamuna bridge during a video call with his sister on Sunday night, sparking an overnight search operation. The dramatic incident was reported at 11:22 pm to the Sunlight Colony police, leading to swift action by police and emergency services.

The victim, Rizhit, is identified as Suman's brother who had been living with her in Karol Bagh while job-hunting. Suman, a Civil Services aspirant from Bihar, stated that Rizhit had been struggling with depression following a recent breakup. A heated argument during their video call reportedly led to his drastic actions.

A missing person report has been filed, with the police immediately engaging the National Disaster Response Force, fire services, and Delhi Disaster Management Authority. An NDRF motorboat team arrived swiftly and collaborated in a thorough river search throughout the night, which is still ongoing as Rizhit remains untraced. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

