Fierce Debate Surrounds 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill

The introduction of the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ignited intense discussions across India's political landscape. The bill proposes the automatic removal of top government figures, including the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are detained for 30 days on charges punishable by at least five years imprisonment.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Hemlal Murmu has openly criticised the bill, suggesting it reflects the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's desire to enforce its own agenda. Murmu highlighted concerns over what he perceives as a threat to the country's democratic fabric, arguing that the government's majority allows for smooth passage of such contentious laws.

Amit Shah, however, maintains that the legislation is a bid to uphold constitutional morality and public trust, assuring that its provisions apply equally across all parties. He recalled historical context, comparing the bill to previous amendments that protected high offices, and emphasized the inclusion of the Prime Minister's office, underscoring its impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)