Assam Enforces Tough Measures Against Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators and Land Encroachers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the pushback of 36 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators amid ongoing eviction drives to reclaim encroached lands. With more than 1.29 lakh bighas freed, the government plans systematic clearance of unauthorized occupations in a phased manner, urging public cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:45 IST
Visual of the infiltrators pushed back by Assam police (Photo: @himantabiswa/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a reinforced initiative, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the state police have successfully pushed back 36 illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh. This action occurred in the Sribhumi and South Salmara areas and was shared by the Chief Minister through his official 'X' account.

According to Sarma's post, these infiltrators pose a demographic threat and infringe on indigenous rights. The action aligns with earlier expulsions this month, where 10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were also sent back from the Sribhumi sector.

Parallel to these efforts, the Assam government is conducting extensive eviction drives across the state. The focus is on unauthorized settlers on government, forest, and grazing lands. Over 1.29 lakh bighas have been reclaimed already. Recently, the Chief Minister visited Uriamghat in the Golaghat district to inspect heavily encroached areas, with plans to clear unauthorized land use in a structured manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

