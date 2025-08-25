Left Menu

Drydocks World Secures Landmark Floating LNG Facility Contract

Drydocks World, part of Dubai's DP World, has secured a major contract to construct the world's largest floating liquefied natural gas facility off Mexico's west coast. Set to commence operations in 2028, the facility will have a liquefaction capacity of over 4.2 million tonnes per year.

Drydocks World, a subsidiary of the Dubai-based ports and logistics firm DP World, has landed a significant engineering, procurement, and construction contract. This project involves building what promises to be the world's largest floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, strategically positioned off Mexico's west coast. The announcement was made by the Dubai Media Office on Monday.

The ambitious venture is expected to bolster the LNG sector with its substantial 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefaction capacity. The facility, composed of four vessels, is commissioned by AMIGO LNG and is projected to start operations in the latter half of 2028.

As construction progresses, this development marks a major milestone in the energy sector, potentially impacting global LNG supply and showcasing the technological prowess of Dubai's Drydocks World on an international stage.

