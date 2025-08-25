Left Menu

Census 2023: Spotlight on India’s Most Vulnerable Tribal Communities

The Tribal Affairs Ministry has urged separate census enumeration for particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) to better target welfare schemes. There are 75 PVTGs in India, marked by socio-economic challenges. Inclusion in the census will aid the PM-JANMAN scheme, aimed at improving living standards of these communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:44 IST
The Tribal Affairs Ministry has made a formal request to the Registrar General and Census Commissioner for the separate enumeration of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in the impending national census.

In a communication dated July 17, Joint Secretary Ajeet Kumar Srivastava emphasized that this action is critical for the effective rollout of welfare initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

India is home to over 700 tribal communities, with 75 identified as PVTGs. These marginalized communities face significant socio-economic hardships, prompting the call for precise census documentation to support targeted development schemes.

