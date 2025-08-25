Tragedy Unfolds: IDP Found Dead Near Manipur Relief Camp

A 46-year-old internally displaced person named Konsam Romesh was found dead near a relief camp in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday. Officials reported that Romesh went missing around 6 p.m. the previous day, only to be discovered hanging a couple of hours later near the camp.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in his death. Romesh was originally from the Sadu Yengkhuman area and became displaced following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Reports indicate that Romesh might have taken his own life, driven by depression and financial struggles exacerbated by prolonged stays in crowded relief facilities. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover more details about this tragic incident.

