Reviving Silk Route: Himachal Welcomes India-China Trade Resumption

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi supports India's decision to revive trade via Shipki La on the historic Silk Route, following a diplomatic meet between China and India. The move aims to boost regional tourism and trade, with added plans for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, has warmly welcomed the Union Government's move to revive the historic Old Silk Route trade through the Shipki La border between India and Tibet. This decision comes on the heels of a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, during which he held discussions with India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Negi, who is also the MLA from Kinnaur, highlighted the significance of Shipki La as one of India's four vital border passages where trade with Tibet has been historic, only interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Following recent high-level discussions between foreign ministers of China and India, trade via this route is set to resume, according to reports.

The Minister further expressed hopes for resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki La, deeming it the most convenient route for pilgrims and beneficial for boosting tourism in Himachal Pradesh. Both Indian and Chinese sides have achieved road connectivity to Shipki La, with only a short stretch remaining to be connected across the Line of Control.

Negi emphasized the broader implications for trade and tourism, noting that this initiative could counteract migration driven by a lack of economic opportunities in border areas. He pointed out the need for policy changes such as relaxing provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, which is pending approval by the Governor under Schedule 5 of the Constitution, to encourage settlement and bolster security along the frontier.

The Minister urged the central government to consider the needs of border residents and expedite policy adaptations that would stimulate habitation and economic activities. The potential for "border tourism" is high, with adventure tourism already drawing interest. This revival could see local businesses like dhabas and hotels flourish, further boosting the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh.

