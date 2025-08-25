India Launches Veterinary Blood Bank Guidelines: A New Era in Animal Healthcare

In a stride towards elevating veterinary care, India's Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has unveiled comprehensive guidelines for animal blood transfusion and blood banks. These protocols are set to establish a scientifically grounded and ethically sound framework governing blood donation, storage, and safety, aligning with global best practices.

The guidelines advocate for state-regulated veterinary blood banks with biosafety-compliant infrastructure. Key measures include mandatory blood typing, cross-matching to avert incompatibility issues, and setting criteria for donor health, age, and screening. Emphasizing voluntary donations, the framework incorporates a Donor Rights Charter alongside One Health principles to curtail zoonotic threats.

Boasting over 537 million livestock and 125 million companion animals, India plays a crucial role in food security and rural economies. Enhanced veterinary diagnostics elevate demand for emergency care and blood transfusion. The rollout of these guidelines is heralded as a pivotal advancement in veterinary healthcare, strengthening animal welfare and rural livelihoods nationwide, stated the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)