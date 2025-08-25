In a move to ensure fairness and accuracy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared that a correction portal for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) would be operational within the next two days. The portal aims to rectify any discrepancies faced by candidates during the exam.

Addressing the state assembly during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha's monsoon session, Saini emphasized the unprecedented systematic conduct of the CET exam, which saw participation from 12,46,497 out of 13,48,893 registered candidates, marking a record turnout of 92%. The Chief Minister credited this success to the state government's commitment to its electoral promises.

Despite opposition criticism, Saini highlighted the wide appreciation from students and parents. He noted that issues like biometric verification errors were resolved promptly, and reassured that results would be verified through photo and video evidence. In a broader context, the normalization formula applied during the exam reflects standards upheld by national examination bodies.