Revived Trade Talks: Canada and Mercosur Back to the Table

In a significant development, Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, revealed on Monday that Canada and the Mercosur bloc are set to resume negotiations for a pivotal free trade agreement.

This announcement came after a crucial meeting in Brasilia with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, where both parties agreed to reconvene, scheduling their talks for October.

The Mercosur bloc, currently chaired by Brazil, also comprises Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, with Bolivia on the verge of full membership. This development marks a key diplomatic engagement in the Americas.