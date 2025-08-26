Left Menu

Revived Trade Talks: Canada and Mercosur Back to the Table

Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira announced the resumption of free trade agreement negotiations between Canada and South America's Mercosur bloc. Talks are slated for October, following discussions with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu. Mercosur includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, with Bolivia nearing full membership.

26-08-2025
In a significant development, Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, revealed on Monday that Canada and the Mercosur bloc are set to resume negotiations for a pivotal free trade agreement.

This announcement came after a crucial meeting in Brasilia with Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, where both parties agreed to reconvene, scheduling their talks for October.

The Mercosur bloc, currently chaired by Brazil, also comprises Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, with Bolivia on the verge of full membership. This development marks a key diplomatic engagement in the Americas.

